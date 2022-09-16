Cheetah is back! First pics of majestic cat to arrive in India surface online, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Cheetah images as they are set to arrive in India

Cheetahs will land in India amid much excitement among the countrymen. A special cargo plane carrying the cheetahs will land in Jaipur on September 17 before the animals are sent to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. All these cheetahs will be taken to Kuno on the same day by two helicopters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them into the park from the Quarantine Centre.

Officials at the Jaipur International Airport said that these cheetahs will be flagged off from Namibian capital Windhoek at 9 pm on September 16 and the plane will reach land here at around 8 am the next day after a journey of 11 hours. The first images of the cheetah from Windhoek have been shared and have created excitement among the netizens. The handlers and the officials in charge were seen in pictures alongside the cheetah.

There has been immense excitement among social media users for the arrival of the cheetah in the country after seven decades. Several hashtags related to the cheetah have been trending on social media. Netizens took to social media to express their feelings about cheetah's arrival in India.

The cheetahs will be quarantined in a special enclosure for a month after being released in the Kuno National Park. Once the mandatory isolation is over, they will be moved to a larger enclosure for around three months, before being freed in the jungles of the 748 square km Park.

(With IANS inputs)

