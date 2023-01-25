Captain Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast to fly largest Indian flag; Youtuber on 'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURAVTANEJA Captain Gaurav Taneja to fly largest Indian flag

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Captain Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, will create the largest map of India as a part of the nation-unifying patriotic endeavour known as "Aasman Mein Bharat." Taneja took to his social media accounts and made the big announcement about his mission. For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja is an IITian, an airline captain, a law student, a national-level bodybuilder and India's celebrity vlogger. He amasses a massive following on social media.

According to the news agency ANI, a patriotic Indian will achieve a first-ever special historical goal by building the largest map of the largest democracy in the world in the sky on the "Aasman Mein Bharat" mission, which will be the first of its kind in India's history. With 12 years and 6000 flight hours under his belt, Captain Taneja will finish this mission in just under 3 hours by flying about 200 nautical miles (roughly 350 KMs) in the air. The whole journey in the sky will be tracked live by 139 crore Indians using flight tracking websites.

Gaurav Taneja has been frequently sharing updates about his mission on social media. His followers are hooked on the updates to know if the mission is accomplished.

After successfully completing this groundbreaking mission on January 26, 2023, Republic Day, departing from Tampa Airport in Florida, USA, he will make history in the Indian aviation industry.

The report also states, "The mission "Aasman Mein Bharat" is an outcome of his persistent journey and endless passion for flying. This mission will be a tribute to the motherland and an attempt to take India to new heights with an outline of the largest map of India, a unique record in history."

People are excitedly watching and engaging as Gaurav Taneja creates a record while they anticipate to see how it turns out.

