Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy to the rescue squad; netizens react | WATCH

Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy to the rescue squad; netizens react | WATCH

A viral video shows a crocodile carrying the body of a boy who had reportedly gone missing. 

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 18:02 IST
Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KTSPHOTOGRAM Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy

In a shocking occurrence, a crocodile returns a drowned child's body that his family has been unable to locate. In an apparent attempt to bring back the body, the enormous reptile approached the rescue crew on the boat. The occurrence happened in the East Kalimantan region of Indonesia. The locals were utterly stunned by this unusual behaviour of the crocodile. The astounding event was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media.

The now-viral video depicts a crocodile approaching the rescue team's boat, which is carrying a child's body. A man then managed to safely pull the child's body aboard the boat.

According to a report in Gulf Today, the body was identified as 4-year-old Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya. He had drowned in the Mahakam River while he was playing alone behind his home in Muara Jawa.

IFS (Indian Forest Service) Officer Susanta Nanda took to his Twitter account and shared the video. His caption read, "Strange but true… A huge crocodile appears with the body of a drowned child on its back & hands it over. The family had failed to find it from a the crocodile infested river in Indonesia." 

The internet was in absolute disbelief. Users expressed their reactions to the incident in the comment section. One user wrote, "I am strongly tempted to believe in reincarnation when I see animals do totally out-of-character things like this." Another user commented, "Animals are evolving to become humane, while many humans are going downward with animalistic tendencies."

Related Stories
Annoyed by loud vehicles? Worry no more. Traffic camera on stand by with 'open ears'

Annoyed by loud vehicles? Worry no more. Traffic camera on stand by with 'open ears'

Lucknow Car Romance: After scooty, lovers romance atop car in viral video

Lucknow Car Romance: After scooty, lovers romance atop car in viral video

Computer glitch kept the lights on 24x7 at Massachusetts high school for 2 years

Computer glitch kept the lights on 24x7 at Massachusetts high school for 2 years

Remember Pokemon Go? Meet 74-year-old OG grandpa, who plays the game on 64 phones

Remember Pokemon Go? Meet 74-year-old OG grandpa, who plays the game on 64 phones

A third user wrote, "Likely it was a pet crocodile affectionate to humans.. even though it was released in the water it retained some of that compassion for the human kind." 

Also read: Shubman Gill hits another remarkable century; Twitterati call him 'next big thing in world of cricket'

Online users voiced their shock at the situation, and several emphasised how animals are evolving to be more compassionate than people.

Also read: RRR's Naatu Naatu roars at Oscars; Twitterati can't wait to see the trophy come home

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News