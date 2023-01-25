Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy to the rescue squad; netizens react | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KTSPHOTOGRAM Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy

In a shocking occurrence, a crocodile returns a drowned child's body that his family has been unable to locate. In an apparent attempt to bring back the body, the enormous reptile approached the rescue crew on the boat. The occurrence happened in the East Kalimantan region of Indonesia. The locals were utterly stunned by this unusual behaviour of the crocodile. The astounding event was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media.

The now-viral video depicts a crocodile approaching the rescue team's boat, which is carrying a child's body. A man then managed to safely pull the child's body aboard the boat.

According to a report in Gulf Today, the body was identified as 4-year-old Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya. He had drowned in the Mahakam River while he was playing alone behind his home in Muara Jawa.

IFS (Indian Forest Service) Officer Susanta Nanda took to his Twitter account and shared the video. His caption read, "Strange but true… A huge crocodile appears with the body of a drowned child on its back & hands it over. The family had failed to find it from a the crocodile infested river in Indonesia."

The internet was in absolute disbelief. Users expressed their reactions to the incident in the comment section. One user wrote, "I am strongly tempted to believe in reincarnation when I see animals do totally out-of-character things like this." Another user commented, "Animals are evolving to become humane, while many humans are going downward with animalistic tendencies."

A third user wrote, "Likely it was a pet crocodile affectionate to humans.. even though it was released in the water it retained some of that compassion for the human kind."

Online users voiced their shock at the situation, and several emphasised how animals are evolving to be more compassionate than people.

