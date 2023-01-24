Shubman Gill hits another remarkable century; Twitterati call him 'next big thing in world of cricket'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shubman Gill hits another remarkable century

In the third game against New Zealand in Indore, India's opening batsman Shubman Gill showed his magic touch by smashing his fourth ODI century. After scoring a record-breaking double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand, the youngster Gill has now scored his second hundred in the series. For the Indian team, Shubman Gill, who is preferred as the first choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma, put on yet another impressive game. Gill struck a 72-ball hundred in the third ODI in Indore after making 208 in the first ODI of the series.

Gill's incredible achievement has caused a frenzy on the microblogging site. Twitter is flooded with people applauding him and his performance. Many people are referring to him as the "next big thing in the world of cricket."

One user wrote, "Take a bow Shubman , you are not only hitting them with consistency but with full grace, class, artistically, aesthetically, poetrically, elegantly and today you managed to impress the master of all the adjectives used above, #TheBest."

Another user commented, "I’m saying this right now: Shubman Gill is truly a generational talent. Mark my words, he is going to rule this decade. He will score 30-35 ODI’s centuries in this decade for sure. Being Virat Kohli fan I’m happy for him and going to watch him after Kohli."

A third user wrote, "Shubham Gill has proven that he is the perfect guy to open in the 2023 World Cup."

Meanwhile, Gill's mouthwatering knocks have brought him on top of a big feat alongside Pakistan's modern maestro Babar Azam. Gill has also equalled the record of most runs in a three-match ODI series in the world. The Indian opener has amassed 360 runs in the ODI series against New Zealand, which is equal to Babar Azam's feat. Pakistan captain Azam hit 360 runs vs Zimbabwe in 2016.

