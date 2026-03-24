'Not even close to Andre Russell': Mohammad Kaif makes massive statement on Cameron Green ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on March 28, many fans will be looking to see star all-rounder Cameron Green in action. Green was roped in by the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He became the most expensive player of the auction, being sold for Rs 25.2 crore.

One of the best all-rounders in world cricket, Cameron Green’s performances could prove to be a key factor in KKR’s success in the season. However, ahead of the tournament, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came forward and opined that Green is not close to Andre Russell’s, and his retirement will leave a big gap in the side.

He also talked about whether Russell’s absence will be filled by Rovman Powell, who could play the role of the finisher for the three-time champions in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"Cameron Green is not even close to Andre Russell. He is a good batter, but the difference is huge when you compare with Russell. No, no, Russell's absence won't be filled (by Powell). He contributed a lot with his batting and was also a golden arm. He didn't get to bowl four overs at times, but whenever he bowled, he took wickets. His void cannot be filled even by Cameron Green,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif gave his take on Russell joining KKR’s support staff

It is worth noting for the IPL 2026, Andre Russell will be a part of KKR’s coaching staff and talked about how Shah Rukh Khan could have been involved in the decision-making as well.

"They later decided to talk to him and get him in the support staff. We all thought he was going to be released, but maybe Shah Rukh Khan got involved and spoke to him and requested him to take up a coaching role to help other players,” Kaif said.

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