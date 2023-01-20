Bengaluru bride takes metro to her wedding venue to dodge traffic | Viral Video

Grand bride entries have become trendy in recent years and are often observed in India. Several brides have taken their entries to the next level by going unconventional ways. Previously, a woman drove herself to the wedding venue, which went viral. You must have seen a lot of interesting entries up to this point, but have you ever seen a bride dolled up in her D-day attire use the metro to her own wedding? Well, it happened in Bengaluru and the video is spreading like wildfire.
The now-video shows a woman in wedding attire travelling by metro with her family and friends. The bride reportedly decided to take the metro instead of a car on her big day due to the heavy traffic in Bengaluru.
The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Forever Bengaluru. His caption read, "Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment."
Astounded by the video, several netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "She will live a happy life... This smart thinking will ensure it." Another user commented, "Lucky groom! You were not asked to carry her to the venue." A third user wrote, "Thanks to Metro the marriage didn't get cancelled."
In another viral story, a groom from the United States took his entry to the wedding venue to the next level, apparently arriving in a coffin. While the bride's reaction is unknown, the bizarre attempt did not go down well with netizens.
