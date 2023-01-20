Stand up comedian Harsh Gujral faces flak for being 'rude' to woman in audience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHGUJRAL Stand up comedian Harsh Gujral faces flak

Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral is under fire for the way he talked to a woman on the show. The video is making waves on the internet. However, he is not the first stand-up comedian to find himself in such a predicament. We see a lot of comics mired in controversy due to their remarks these days. In the past, many others in the same profession have faced heat due to their remarks and have had lawsuits filed against them as well. Now, Harsh Gujral is facing criticism due to his crowd work, which was lauded in the show but could not impress the internet. While he is well-known for his crowd work, it can occasionally offend some people, which is exactly what happened here.

In the now-viral video, the stand-up comedian can be seen conversing with a woman who has come to attend his show. According to what is apparent, the woman has consumed a few drinks and then the conversation proceeds.

Harsh Gujral shared the reel on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Sharaab peeke mere show me hahahahaha……suno mai Jyada "HIGH" rehta hu stage pe."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. While many people found the video to be hilarious, several individuals brought attention to the way he addressed the woman.

One user wrote, "It's upsetting to see that such disrespect and roughness is liked by so many youngsters." Another user wrote, "Good but didn’t like ur rough language.. specially when you talking to a female." A third user wrote, "Jis crowd se paisa ata hai! Us crowd work me crowd ki ijjat krle bhai. irrespective of gender."

Netizens expressed strong criticism for the way he talked to the woman. The video garnered over 2.4 million views.

