MS Dhoni's new look in practice session ahead of IPL 2023 impresses fans: 'Super King is Back'

MS Dhoni, former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper, has begun his training for the IPL 2023. On Friday, Captain cool was spotted going for his practice session in a new look. Over the years, MS Dhoni has impressed fans with his helicopter shot, glorious innings, and smart strategies, however, his different hairstyles and looks have always managed to become the talk of the town. Dhoni was spotted sporting a salt-and-pepper beard as he arrived for training. He wore a blue tracksuit. Other photos of the cricketer from the practice ground also went viral on the internet.

Reacting to the viral photos and his salt and-pepper look, a fan wrote, "A small glimpses of Mahi makes me goosebumps.. fan forever." Another tweeted, "MS Dhoni is not just a Cricketer, he is an Emotion." A third user said, "Waiting for IPL 2023." Check out the photos here-

Fans are emotional about MS Dhoni starting his practice for IPL 2023 because it is speculated that this might be his last Indian Premiere League. He announced his retirement from Tests on 30 December 2014, and stepped down as captain of T20Is and ODIs in 2017. On 15 August 2020, Dhoni retired from all formats of international cricket and continued to play in the IPL. This year might be the last time when the cricket fans will be able to see him scoring for CSK.

