Sonam Bajwa's viral tweet on dating rumours with Shubman Gill sparks memefest; Twitterati react

Shubman Gill is known for his penchant for big runs. The Indian cricketer frequently makes headlines owing to his personal and professional lives. He has made headlines for his relationships with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan. Shubman Gill recently stunned the nation and fans alike with his first double century against New Zealand. On Wednesday, Gill became the youngest player in history to hit 209 runs off 149 balls against the Kiwis. Following his outstanding performance, Twitter users flooded the microblogging site in celebration of his victory. Among them was a tweet that went viral, showing Shubman Gill shaking hands with actress Sonam Bajwa.

A Twitter user named ‘Xavier Uncle’ shared the image. He wrote, "reason behind gill’s back to back hundreds." The image raised many eyebrows questions if both of them were dating.

Soon after, the punjabi actress retweeted the now-viral image with the caption "Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai."

Sonam Bajwa's sarcastic reply to the viral image sparked a memefest on Twitter. One user wrote, "she clearly meant Sara Tendulkar." Another user commented, "What a reply by @bajwasonam." A third user wrote, "some-things just gone public."

Netizens started a guessing game in the comment section as to which 'Sara' she was referring to.

Meanwhile, the youngster not only registered a stunning 200 but also broke many records along the way. Shubman Gill went past the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Interestingly, all three players have 183 as their highest individual score in ODIs. Gill went past all these stalwarts with this inning, and he certainly is here to stay.

