Shark Tank India 2: TMKOC's Jethalal says 'bakwas band kar' to Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta in viral video

Shark Tank India 2 has been ruling the TRP charts and making waves on the internet just like it did with season 1. The US version of the reality show has been running for many years and now, Shark Tank India is carving a separate niche for itself. The show provides a platform for young and rising entrepreneurs to put forward their ideas and talk business. While viewers have seen many interesting pitches on Shark Tank India, you cannot miss Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal's pitch for his Gada Electronics.

In an interesting crossover video, Jethalal and Shark Tank India 2 are going viral on the internet. The video shows Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi presenting his pitch to sell a sutli bomb called the Happy Diwali which leaves the sharks in splits. He says that the bomb doesn't make a sound when it bursts but sings happy Diwali. The video features many popular dialogues and moments from the comedy serial and some highlights of the Sharks from the reality show.

Jethalal claims that his products have enormous value but doesn't want to branch out. At one point in the video, the shark Anupam Mittal is seen talking about Jethalal as an entrepreneur. He says, "Entrepreneurship is very hard, you need to work on it." To this Jethalal quips, "Chup reh na bhai, bandh kar teri bakwaas." Watch the funny video here-

Netizens had many funny reactions to the viral meme video. A user wrote,"This is the best editing ever! My god, I’m watching this on repeat." Another said, "BOAT ka adha revenue GADA ELECTRONICS se hi aata hai bhai" A third user commented, "Awesome bro! Can't imagine how many hours he invested in creating this!"

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India 2 has been amassing good popularity among the audience. The reality show is judged by sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder -- (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

