Shark Tank India or soap opera? Twitterati clash over the show after a user makes strong claims

Shark Tank India changed the way people thought about business in the country. The show has brought an entrepreneurial wave, with people coming up with unique business ideas. After a hugely successful first season, the show has returned for a second, and viewers are glued to their TVs. The six sharks on the show—Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta—decide whether to invest after hearing pitches from aspiring business owners. The show is now trending on Twitter after a user slammed Shark Tank and called it a "soap opera." He also referred to it as "on-air emotional drama and off-air controversies." His post left the internet divided, with people arguing about the concept of the show.

A twitter user wrote, "Shark Tank India, Where sharks sit on 1000s of crore of loss yet judge low-profit margin of pitching businesses." He criticised the show and wrote, "Shark Tank India, Where sharks do not invest in each other's competition, Bringing nepotism to national TV." He made several critical remarks about the show and wrote, "Shark Tank India, Masterclass on how to take a hit reality show and turn it into soap opera."

His tweet thread garnered a lot of traction on the internet and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "I don't think you got the point of shark tank. Shark tank is primarily an entertainment show, which itself is a startup to make profitable business out of show. You need entertaining people, beautiful looking people and witty commentators to run shark tank."

Another user commented, "Why so negative about everything ?? Anyways, the show is a huge success in small towns. And the prominent viewers are teenagers and youngsters. That's a good thing. Isn't it?"

A third user wrote, "This season is a big turn down. They support only well established businesses .. not the ones who really need some help on management or finance or vision etc. Budding ones are not welcomed but sort of insulted this time. For that reason I am out." A user also wrote, "The show brings new knowledge to the youth, don't make false claims."

While some users claimed that the show is an educational entertainment show purely by itself, others claimed that this season is a disappointment.

