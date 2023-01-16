MA English degree holder quits her job at British Council to open tea stall in Delhi; netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/BRIGADIER SANJAY KHANNA MA English degree holder quits her job to run tea shop

India has experienced an entrepreneurial wave in recent years, with many start-ups sprouting in the nation. People have shown greater interest in business than ever thanks to shows like Shark Tank India. They have realised the potential of trade and made an attempt to thrive in it. Currently, a story about a woman who quit her job to open a tea stall business is making its way across social media.

Sharmistha Ghosh, a young entrepreneur with a master's degree in English literature, is one of those remarkable young people who choose to follow their dreams. Sharmistha left her position at the British Council and started a tea shop in Gopinath Bazar in Delhi Cantt. Her inspirational tale was shared on LinkedIn by former Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna.

Going by the post, Sharmistha runs a small chai stall, which is known as "Raydee." She wishes to make it a popular chai station like 'Chaayos.'

He wrote, "I got curious and enquired from her the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos , the famous tea set up which is located all over."

Image Source : LINKEDIN/BRIGADIERSANJAYKHANNABrigadier Sanjay Khanna's Linkedin post

"A friend of hers , Bhavna Rao working with Lufthansa is also a joint partner in operating this small Chai stall. Further , as of now she's providing extra wages to her house help as she has employed her at the chai stall. They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back," he mentioned.

He further said, "I am writing this post & also posting this photo with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to be called low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others."

The post garnered several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "vast visionary..ladybird." Another user commented, "Really great."

Image Source : LINKEDIN/BRIGADIER SANJAY KHANNANetizen's reaction

Also read: Nepal Plane Crash: Air Hostess' Tiktok video from inside the plane before the hit goes viral

Several people expressed their support in the comment section and hailed the woman for following her dream.

Also read: Miss Universe 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu trips, cries as she takes final walk before crowing USA's R’Bonney Gabriel

Read More Trending News