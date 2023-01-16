Nepal Plane Crash: Air Hostess' Tiktok video from inside the plane before the hit goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Air Hostess' Tiktok video goes viral

Nepal Plane Crash: In a tragic event on Sunday, 69 people died in the Yeti Airlines ATR-72 plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal. It is considered to be one of the worst air crashes in three decades in the Himalayan nation. Many videos and photos of the rescue operation are surfacing on the internet. On the other hand, a video of a Facebook LIVE of four people from the plane had gone viral. Now, another video has surfaced in which the air hostess of Yeti Airlines can be seen making a Tik Tok video.

Air hostess Osin Ale, who died in the Nepal plane crash, had shared a TikTok video from inside the plane. In the viral video, Osin can be seen smiling as 'Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar' song plays in the background. The video was shot before the passengers boarded the plane. Who knew that it would be her last video? Check out-

On the other hand, four passengers on the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane were live on Facebook to share their experience on the flight, minutes before the aircraft went down. All four passengers were from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. In the 1.3-minute live video on Facebook, one of them can be seen excitedly shouting "Mauj Kar Di" (it's been fun) as the camera focuses on Pokhara town below. The phone camera also pans on one of them, Sonu Jaiswal (29). After 58 seconds, however, the video shows the aircraft taking a sharp turn towards the left and then crashing and turning into flames. As the phone camera continued to roll, it caught glimpses of towering flames around it for the next 30 seconds.

These four passengers from Baresar in Ghazipur were among the five Indians who died along with 68 other passengers in the crash.

Meanwhile, regarding this accident, the Airport Authority of Nepal says that the plane crash happened not due to weather but due to technical fault. Nepal's folk singer Neera Chhantyal also died in this accident. She was going to sing at an event.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the Nepal plane crash. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."

Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people -- 68 passengers and 4 crew members, from the capital Kathmandu went down.

