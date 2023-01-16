Nepal plane crash: Black box found, rescue ops resume

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal.

Nepal plane crash: The black box of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday with 72 onboard near Pokhara International Airport, has been found, informed Sher Bath Thakur, an airport official in Kathmandu. Nepalese rescuers resumed their search on Monday for the four persons still missing after a passenger plane with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people onboard. The accident took place on Sunday, the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years. Rescue efforts were suspended on Sunday evening.

