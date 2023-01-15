Nepal: Moment when Yeti Airlines plane tilted mid-air before it crashed near Pokhara Airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Nepal plane moments before it crashed near Pokhara International Airport

Nepal Plane Crash: A Yeti Airlines plane 9N-ANC ATR-72 with 72-onboard including four crew members crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. According to reports, the plane crash when it was about to land at the new Pokhara airport in Kaski district. At least 30 people have died so far.

As rescue efforts are underway to look out for possible survivors, a video has surfaced showing the exact moment when the Yeti Airlines aircraft tilted mid-air before landing at the Pokhara International Airport.

Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur KC confirmed that bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

"Chances of finding people alive are less, he said, adding that "we are pulling out the bodies."

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

The ill-fated aircraft was proceeding towards Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting after the crash.

