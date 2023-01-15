Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
  Nepal plane crash Updates: Flight with 72-onboard crashes on runway at Pokhara International Airport, 32 dead
Nepal plane crash: A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, reports said.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2023 12:48 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV A Yeti airlines plane crashed moments before landing at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal

Nepal: At least 32 people have died after a 72-seater Yeti Airlines plane crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. The plane was going to Pokhara from Kathmandu. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, The Kathmandu Post reported. According to initial reports, the plane crashed when it was attempting to land at the Pokhara International Airport amid bad weather conditions. Reports further say that the plane caught fire as it crashed on the runway. Images and videos posted on social media showed plumes of smoke coming out from the crash site.

Live updates :Nepal Plane Crash

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal reviews situation after plane crash

    Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal holds an emergency meeting to monitor the situation after a Yeti Airlines plane with 72-onboard crashed before landing at the Pokhara International Airport. At least 32 people have died so far.

     

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    10 foreigners were onboard the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal

    Out of 68 passengers, there were 10 foreigners on the plane, according to the state-run Nepal Television.

    According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge.

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nepalese plane crashes during landing at Pokhara International Airport, video surfaces

    A look at visuals from the site where a Yeti Airlines plane with 72-onboard crashed during landing at the Pokhara International Airport.

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Plane crashed on the bank of Seti River between old and new airport in Pokhara

    While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.

    Rescue operations are ongoing. Details of the accident are yet to come. Reports say that at least 32 people have died so far.

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal calls emergency meeting

    Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting after a Yeti Airlines plane with 72 onboard including four crew members crashed during landing at the Pokhara International Airport.

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Yeti Airlines plane with 72-onboard crashes moments before landing at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal

    A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

    It crashed moments before landing at the Pokhara International Airport amid bad weather conditions.

