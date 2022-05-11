Twitter responds with hilarious memes to Balenciaga's destroyed sneakers priced at Rs 1.42 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Balenciaga launches 'Paris sneakers' that are worn out and dirtied

Highlights Luxury fashion house Balenciaga's 'Paris Sneakers' are priced between Rs 35k to Rs 1.42 lakh

Twitter users are pointing out that the new range of shoes are commoditising poverty

The new collection of 'destroyed sneakers' will launch on May 16 globally

When luxury fashion house Balenciaga announced that they have launched a limited edition 'destroyed sneakers', everyone has their own idea about what the design would be about. But when the new range was unveiled, it left many in shock, more so because the price for a pair of almost torn shoes is as high as Rs 1.42 lakh.

Read: iPods discontinued after 20 years: How Apple's tiny gadget brought a music revolution

According to Balenciaga, only 100 pairs of "extra destroyed" sneakers will be available to buy for USD 1,850 (Rs 1.42 lakh). Meanwhile, the non-limited edition, and less roughed-up versions, are being sold on the Balenciaga website for USD 495 (Rs 38,000) and USD 625 (Rs 48,000), depending on the specific style.

The images of the 'destroyed sneakers', shot by photographer Leopold Duchemin for the brand, have gone viral following the launch. They have been termed 'Paris sneaker'. Many memes have been circulating online ever since the new range of sneakers and their hefty price tag has been announced. The shoe collection will be launched globally on may 16. The pair is not just torn but also carries a muddied appearance.

Read: Millions will mysteriously disappear in Aug 2022: Time Traveller claims in bizarre future prediction

Check out some of the reactions to the new shows launched by Balenciaga here.

"Balenciaga can only be doing a social experiment to see how much people will pay for branded trash. Cus their new “distressed” collection can’t be real and whoever buys it is a joke in life," wrote a social media user reacting to Balenciaga's new shoes.

"Balenciaga…you can’t be serious. There are distressed sneakers, and then there’s this bullshit," another netizen wrote poking fun at the new range of shoes.

These particular pair of shoes were created for Balenciaga's advertising campaign and are described as "extremely worn, marked up, and dirtied."