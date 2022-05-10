Avatar 2 teaser trailer: While fans love James Cameron's The Way of Water, it's making them feel old

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MIDSOMMARZ Avatar 2 trailer reaction

Avatar 2 releases after gap of over a decade

Titled Avatar: The Way of Water, the film releases of December 16

Starring Zoe Saldana & Sam Worthington, the sequel is directed by James Cameron

Avatar 2 teaser trailer was finally released digitally after much delay and amidst fanfare. Those who watched The Way of Water trailer with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6 only added more anticipation to James Cameron's project. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family-- Jake, Neytiri, and their kids. The sequel of the film starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet is one of the most talked-about films of the year.

There are understandable fears that enthusiasm for all things Avatar has dwindled in the decade since its historic run in theaters. But Na'vi Nation still appears to be loyal. When the trailer of Avatar 2 had hit the Internet, fans went bonkers and social media platforms were buzzing with excitement. However, the video of The Way of Water is also making them feel old. After all, the film releases a decade after the original. As they rejoice, netizens have also been sharing hilarious Avatar memes and jokes. Take a look:

The teaser trailer of Avatar 2 has enough moments to keep fans excited. The almost minute-and-a-half long video shows the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was earlier shown in the original film. In the clip, Pandora remains as stunning as ever and it will be exciting to see more of the world as Cameron takes viewers underwater.

Avatar' premiered in December 2009, a time when ticket sales were significantly less expensive than they are these days. However, the movie had an unparalleled life in cinemas and played on the big screen for nearly 10 months, a phenomenon driven by repeat viewings and premium screenings.

The unmatched success of 'Avatar' inspired theatre operators to speed up the deployment of digital cinema so their venues were equipped with the technology needed to play 3D. For the follow-up, Cameron has again turned to new technology, this time to capture scenes underwater.

'Avatar 2' debuts on December 16, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. There are sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.