Amid Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding, actress' doppelganger makes waves on the internet

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally exchanging vows today, February 7, in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple is ruling social media as fans eagerly anticipate their first photos as Mr. & Mrs. Malhotra. While amid their wedding, a video of a girl who resembles Kiara Advani is making the rounds on the internet. A Twitter user named Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra recreated one of the actress's looks, and a clip of the same has gone viral online.

Aishwarya recently posted a video of herself recreating Kiara Advani's green saree look on her official Instagram account. She donned a lovely green saree with pink bangles and had the same look in the clip. She put her hair up in a bun as well.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look. So here it is!"

After the video surfaced on the internet, it received more than 3.7 million views. Instagram users were taken aback and dubbed her Kiara Advani's lookalike in the comments section.

One user wrote, "You look exactly like Kiara; your look, eyes and face structure appear so similar." Another user wrote, "For a second, I thought it was Kiara, then I had to watch it again." A third user commented, "Oh yeah! You look very much similar to Kiara Advani."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara's magnificent sangeet was held on Monday night, and when the sangeet night officially began last night, the wedding venue was visible decked up in pink. The attendees enjoyed themselves immensely. Several Bollywood celebrities have joined in the celebrations, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and others.

