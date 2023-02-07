Awadh Art Festival in Delhi aims to make contemporary art affordable for common man, see photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Awadh Art Festival Delhi

Art lovers from across India were in for a visual treat at the 5th Awadh Art Festival at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre here held from February 2 to 6. This contemporary art fair is an initiative aimed at promoting talented and seasoned artists by providing them exhibition space, where they can come in direct contact with art buyers, art galleries and art connoisseurs.

The event was designed to move contemporary art from 'elite' circles and make it affordable enough for the common man.

The Awadh Art Festival was open to all artists, trained as well as self-taught, nationally and internationally. The objective was to go beyond all conventional barriers and seek to recognize and encourage excellence, particularly in its uniqueness of vision.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGlimpse from the event

One such standout was newcomer artist Seema Sethi. Showcasing Raja Ravi Varma's painting, she has learnt the venerated art form of Tanjore paintings, a defining moment which sparked in her a zeal to add a ‘golden touch’ to everything she admired.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGlimpse from the event

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGlimpse from the event

Seema Sethi married the traditional with the contemporary. She used gold foils, semi-precious stones and muck work to embellish not just gods and goddesses, but also in novel concepts.

