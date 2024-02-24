Air India's unique inflight safety video depicts India's vibrant culture | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @AIRINDIA Air India's unique inflight safety video depicting India's vibrant culture

Air India launched its new inflight safety video 'Safety Mudras' on Friday depicting India's rich culture through various classical and folk dance forms. Several dance forms namely Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Kathakali, Kathak, Ghoomar, Bihu and Giddha can be seen in a video released by the airlines. Meanwhile, a voice narrates the safety instructions for passengers in the background. Each featured dance form presents a specific set of instructions with the use of 'mudras' or hand gestures.

The video was shared on social media platform X with the caption, "For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk-art forms have served as a medium of storytelling and instruction. Today, they tell another story, that of inflight safety. Presenting Air India’s new Safety Film, inspired by the rich and diverse dance traditions of India."

According to a statement released by the airlines, the video has been created in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific Chairman, director Bharat Bala, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.

CEO and MD of Air India Campbell Wilson said, "As a flagbearer of the country and a longstanding patron of Indian art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India's rich cultural diversity to travellers around the world. Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative, and a warm welcome to India from the moment they step onboard."

Initially, the safety video will be accessible on Air India's A350 aircraft, an airline release stated. The A350 is the latest addition to Air India's extensive fleet of aircrafts. Launched in January this year, the 316-seater A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy and 264 economy seats.

