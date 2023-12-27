Air India launches 'FogCare' in winter to reschedule, cancel flights without extra charges

Follow us on Image Source : AIR INDIA (X) Air India launches FogCare in winter to help reschedule flights with no cost

Air India news: Air India today (December 27) announced that passengers flying to and from the Delhi airport can reschedule or cancel their bookings without any extra charges in case their flights are likely to be affected due to fog.

The offer is part of the airline's FogCare initiative that was introduced last winter. In recent days, flight operations have been impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, with many flights getting delayed and some getting diverted to nearby airports.

"The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity," Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Air India, said in a release.

Flights operations disrupted amid fog:

Delhi Airport experienced delays for over 100 flights due to dense fog today, with expectations of further disruptions during the winter season. The nation's largest airlines are closely monitoring the situation.

Know more about FogCare initiative:

Passengers on these flights will receive regular updates through flight-specific advisories, ensuring they are well-informed about potential delays. The airline aims to enhance the overall travel experience by offering passengers easy alternatives in advance, demonstrating a proactive approach to address challenges associated with winter fog.

According to the airline, passengers flying to and from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital during winter will be allowed to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected by major fog delays.

Passengers of these flights will be kept updated with flight-specific advisories and offered easy options in advance to ease their travel experience, it added.

