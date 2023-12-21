Air India Delhi-Mumbai flight experienced fire indication warning: AI airlines

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC After examining the engines, no fault was found.

An Air India spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said an AI aircraft flying from the national capital to Mumbai had a fire warning indication in one of its engines.

The flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection.

The flight AI 814 that took off from Delhi on Tuesday was operated with an A320 aircraft.

"AI814 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 19 December 2023 experienced a fire warning indication on one of its engines. As a precaution, an emergency was declared and air traffic control was informed," the spokesperson said.

Air India passengers onboard face water leakage inside cabin

Last month, passengers onboard an Air India flight from Gatwick to Amritsar faced water leakage inside the aircraft last week and the airline has expressed regret over the incident. A short video of water leaking from the overhead area of the Air India aircraft was posted on social media.

In a statement on November 30, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin.

