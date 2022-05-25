Ahead of Justin Bieber's concert in New Delhi, fans relive his last show in India l Watch Videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IRENICBIEBER Justin Bieber's India concert

Ahead of Justin Bieber's concert in India, fans of the sensational popstar are excited. The last time the Canadian singer visited India for his concert was in 2017. It was said to be one of the biggest performances ever happened in India by any international singer. The concert took place in Mumbai’s DY Patil’s stadium.

It is being said that Bieber's fans started to show up at the stadium from 3 PM onwards when Justin was supposed to come on stage at 8 PM. His fans were so excited to see their favourite singer that they spent Rs 5,000 (£60) to Rs 75,000 (£906) on tickets.

During the show, Bieber sang the acoustic versions of ‘Cold Water’ and ‘Love Yourself’. He also managed to keep his gig a bit interactive as possible. But, one thing that hurt many of his fans was that he lip-synced eight out of twelve songs at the concert.

One thing from the event which grabbed many eyeballs was the Indian flag opening at the centre of the stage.

His fans like any other social media user captured a lot of pictures and videos of the pop star and shared them on their social media feeds. Let’s have a look at the videos.

The singer is travelling to 30 countries and six continents to perform in 125 shows. He is all set for doing a concert for the second time in India. According to his Justice World Tour dates, he will be doing a concert in Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on the 18th of October. A pre-sale of the ticket for the show will be priced from Rs.4000 and will open on BookMyShow on 2nd June while other sales will start on 4th June.