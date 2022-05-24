Noida boy recreates Ajay Devgn's famous Bollywood stunt, police arrests him after video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NOIDAPOLICE Stunt gone wrong!

A boy from Noida seems to be a fan of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. A video of him went viral where he was seen standing on two moving SUVs on a city road. The awe-inspiring stunt of balancing oneself on two moving motorcycles had become famous with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's debut movie 'Phool aur Kaante'. He performed the stunt again 'Golmaal 3' using two cars. The man had shot the video to post on social media. But it didn't land well. PTI reports that he has been arrested in Noida for creating nuisance.

The man had got the video shot for posting it on social media. The two SUVs used for the stunt have been impounded, the police said. Officials informed that the video had surfaced on social media Saturday, purportedly showing a young man balancing himself on two moving SUVs on a Noida road, prompting the local police to take action against him under the Motor Vehicles Act for creating a nuisance with the dangerous stunt.

It was also reported on Noida Police's Twitter account. Take a look:

"Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village and has been arrested.

The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded," SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant said.

"One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv's family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only," Kant told PTI.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh lauded the local police for the prompt action and urged parents and guardians of children and youth to pay attention.

His advice comes in the wake of several videos and short clips emerging on social media where young boys and girls are seen performing stunts on city roads or public places or engaging in acts deemed as "creating nuisance".

Two years ago, a police sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh performed a similar Ajay Devgn-like stunt atop two Honda City cars in uniform, with a video of the event going viral on social media.

The police officer was later suspended from service and a fine was also imposed on him.

--with PTI inputs