Justin Bieber New Delhi Concert: Know date, venue and how to book tickets for his second India tour

Justin Bieber is set to bring his Justice World Tour to New Delhi. The Canadian singer, known for tracks like "Baby", "Sorry", "Ghost" and "Lonely", will travel with his tour to over 30 countries, playing more than 125 shows from May 2022 through March 2023. The tour started in Mexico this month and will have a stop in Italy in July before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August, followed by South America, South Africa, the Middle and India in October.

Date and place of Justin Bieber's concert

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi on October 18.

How to Book Tickets Online

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale from June 4 on BookMyShow, with the pre-sale window opening on June 2.

Tickets are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards.

Fans reactions

Justin's fans are on cloud nine as they are too excited to witness their favorite pop star perform live. Social media is bombarded with happy posts where the fans are sharing their favorite Justin Bieber songs and much more. Check them out below:

About his tour

The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional dates have also been announced for Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin. These new shows come right after Bieber's 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18.

The New Delhi gig would mark the 28-year-old Grammy winner's second visit to India post his 2017 Purpose World Tour.

