What is Cyclone Nivar? Know the reason behind its name

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Nivar

The severe cyclonic storm Nivar will cross the Bay of Bengal coast between Chennai and Puducherry coasts. Expected to trigger extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The winds can be as strong as 120 to 130 km per hour the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

Meanwhile, a Meteorological Department official said by dusk on Tuesday, no rainfall was recorded in all the 16 monitored places in Andhra Pradesh while Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Why is this cyclone named Nivar?

As per the guidelines of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) it is necessary for countries to name cyclones in their regions. This makes it easier for media and government to identify the cyclone and raise awareness regading it. There were several names suggested for this cyclone like Nisarga was listed by Bangladesh while India's suggestion was Gati. However, eventually, the name Nivar or Nivara was finally chosen from Iran's list.

Talking about cyclones, the tropical cyclones which are brewed on Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are covered under North Indian Ocean Region. Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and Thailand are a few countries which are covered in the region. Therefore, every country gives out one name each for the cyclones which are alphabetically listed to be used sequence-wise. So far as many as 169 cyclones have been names one by one from these countries.

With inputs from IANS.