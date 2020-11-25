Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace up for another storm, NDRF teams deployed

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Tamil Nadhu, Puducherry brace up for Cyclone; IMD predicts winds up to 145 kmph

Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and make landfall Wednesday. Severe cyclonic storm Nivar will cross the Bay of Bengal coast between Chennai and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 and 130 km per hour, with gusts of up to 145 km per hour, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next six hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph", IMD said.

Several flights have been cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar. "Forty-nine flights that were scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26," said IndiGo.

Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and assured all possible support from the Centre.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister Shri V Narayanasamy regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," the Prime Minister tweeted in English and Tamil.

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates:

Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes Chennai as #CycloneNivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today



Chennai/Meenambakkam received 120 mm rainfall from 0830 hours yesterday till 0530 hours today, as per India Meteorological Department

08:14 am: Sea rough in Puducherry | Watch

Sea rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm #NIVAR to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight

08:10 am: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram as #CycloneNivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today

8:05 am: Severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph

The Severe Cyclonic Storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal

8:00 am: Indigo flights due to Cyclone Nivar

"Forty-nine flights that were scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26," said IndiGo.

7:50 am: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy holds review meeting

Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held review meeting to take stock of the preparedness in view of #CycloneNivar.

7:46 am: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai, surroundings cities

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Trichy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over districts closer to the landfall location like Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Perumbalur.

7:35 am: Cyclone Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm'' in next next 12 hrs: IMD

#CycloneNivar intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm & lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24th November over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore & is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs: India Meteorological Dept

