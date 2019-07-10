Image Source : TWITTER 5 most viral and trending news today

Looking for viral and trending news of the day? Your search ends right here. July 10 was definitely one of the most crucial days that India was looking forward to but, sadly our Cricket World Cup 2019 has come to an end. The semi-final match between New Zealand and India made headlines all over with the internet shocked by Virat Kohli, K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma's quick dismissal at one end to praising Ravindra Jadeja at the other. Along with Cricket World Cup 2019, there was other news that went viral and grabbed everyone's attention. We bring to you 5 most viral and trending news of the day.

#INDvsNZ: Twitter reacts to India's loss to New Zealand at World Cup 2019

With India's World Cup coming to an end, cricket fans across the globe have shared their reactions on the semi-final match between New Zealand and India.

India's World Cup campaign has come to an unfortunate end. The Black Caps outdid the Indian batsmen and advanced onto the finals.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni anchored Indian innings, but alas, they couldn't hold through till the end.

Shocking! Car explodes in gender reveal party, watch viral video

Gender reveal parties are close to joining the group that includes YOLO and planking, aka the group of things that were fun once but are now getting boring and lame. Instead of everyone keeping the reveal to the inside of a cake or confetti that explodes from a balloon, everyone wants to top the last video they saw on social media. It seems like gender reveal burnouts are becoming pretty, especially in Australia.

A gender reveal party went horribly wrong after the car spewing the blue smoke — indicating that the baby is a boy — suddenly caught fire in Australia’s Gold Coast. The footage of the incident, which took place in April last year, was recently released by the Queensland Police Service to warn people about the dangers of the ‘burnout’ — a practice where a vehicle is kept stationary and its wheels are spun, causing the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction. Watch the viral video here:

After Zomato’s ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ tweet, Amazon, YouTube and others follow league with savage replies

Memes are one of the most interesting things found on the social media these days. Recently a hilarious tweet from Zomato India took the virtual world by surprise. The official Twitter handle of the company tweeted, "Guys, Kabhi

guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019

kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" and that was that. Funny replies started coming from everywhere even from other companies like Amazon, YouTube, Amazon etc.

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke 😴 jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

Madhavan's advice to troll who accused him of encouraging youngsters to be engineers

Recently, a Twitter user named Shitiz Sinha took it to the social media app to blame actor R Madhavan for aspiring youths to be engineers after playing the character of an engineer in his debut Bollywood movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. The man took a screenshot of his Zomato’s delivery boy’s estimated reaching time and the profile, and tweeted, “@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer, I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan.

"@ActorMadhavan aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye, hope u know this and this isn’t a joke #RHTDM.

@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer,I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan🙏🏻@ActorMadhavan aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye, hope u know this and this isn’t a joke👀#RHTDM pic.twitter.com/CqtvkJn2zn — Shitiz Sinha (@shiitiiz) July 7, 2019

Madhavan did not get offended by the blame and instead gave a life advice to the Twitter user. He replied, “Not my fault bro.. Gaya to main bhi tha.. 3 idiots mein and real life mein bhi... Sikendar bano.. Jeet ke niklo..”

Not my fault bro.. Gaya to main bhi tha.. 3 idiots mein and real life mein bhi... Sikendar bano.. Jeet ke niklo..🙏🙏 https://t.co/ziKXTCPWZY — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 7, 2019

Kapil Dev does a Ranveer Singh and internet is amused

Bollywood’s live wire Ranveer Singh’s quirky sartorial choices are no secret and neither is the fact that the ’83 star has been staying with ace cricketer Kapil Dev for quite sometime as he geared up to essay his character in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial. While Ranveer’s latest birthday post revealed his first look from the movie, that held an uncanny resemblance with the legend, a recent picture of Kapil shows him under Ranveer’s influence and Twitterati are convinced about the role reversal.

A viral picture of Kapil shows him donning a gaudy red T-shirt teamed with wild, multi-coloured striped pants. The picture was shared on Twitter by actor Sharib Hashmi who captioned it wittily as, “Kapil Sir preparing for @RanveerOfficial’s biopic” and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter. It is interesting to note that the picture of the legendary cricketer mushrooms at the peak of the film’s promotional campaign and is expected to work as a smart publicity push.