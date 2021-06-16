TwitterBanInIndia is trending once again and netizens can't have enough of funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ THANOS_PANDITH Memes on Twitter ban in India

Twitter and the Indian government are in a tussle lately over new social media guidelines. A day after the micro-blogging platform said that it has appointed a Chief Compliance Officer, Union Electronics, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad blasted the US-based company with a series of tweets saying it has failed to comply with the new intermediary guidelines. In a series of tweets, the minister came down hard on the platform over its reluctance to comply with the new norms.

With so much going to and forth between the government and platform, the hashtag 'Twitter Ban In India' became one of the top trends on it. In fact, Twitterati launched a meme fest on the social networking platform, using hashtag #TwitterBanInIndia. Bollywood memes were a hit on the subject. From Family Man to Raavan to Jolly LLB, users took inspiration from memorable movie scenes for the memes. Here are some funny memes on 'Twitter Ban In India' you can't miss:

For the unversed, the Ministry had warned Twitter that non-compliance will lead to "unintended consequences", including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary under the IT Act.

Twitter has an estimated 1.75 crore users in India, as per data cited by the government recently.

The new IT rules mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence, and make them more accountable and responsible for the content that is hosted. Social media companies will also have to take down flagged content within 36 hours, and remove within 24 hours content that is flagged for issues such as nudity and pornography under the new rules.

-- with input from agencies