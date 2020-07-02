TikTok stars gain lakhs of followers on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Sayyed Arishfa Khan gained around 2 lakh followers each on Instagram.

After the government decided to ban TikTok alongside 58 other Chinese apps on June 29, the Tiktoker community took to Instagram to ask for support on the photo-sharing app. The fans' response has been overwhelming as the prominent Indian TikTok creators gained lakhs of new followers on Instagram.

Instagram was predicted as the most obvious migration platform for the TikTok users as most of them had an existing account and promoted their TikTok content on the Facebook-owned app.

According to the report published in the Economic Times, the influencer data analysis platform Qoruz recorded that TikTok star Awez Darbar gained around 1.40 lakh followers on Instagram between June 29 to July 2.

TikTok stars like Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Sayyed Arishfa Khan gained around 2 lakh followers each on the photo-sharing app.

The study by Qoruz added that other TikTokers such as Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Nisha Guragain, Bhavin Bhanushali and Nagma Mirajkar have also made significant growth in the number of followers on Instagram.

Earlier, the government banned nearly 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the MeitY said in a statement.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage