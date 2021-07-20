After arrest in pornographic case, Raj Kundra brutally trolled for Twitter bio about 'right choices'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

The police on Monday arrested Raj Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, saying he appears to be the "key conspirator" in the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Now, after his arrest, the business is being brutally trolled for his Twitter bio, which reads, "Life is all about making right choices."

Netizens have been sharing the screenshot of Raj Kundra's bio and trolling him for the same. Same some of these tweets:

For the unversed, there was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said. On Tuesday, he was produced before CMM Court, also known as Killa Court.

An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said. On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch.

Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused, the official said.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.