Video of 'Shabad Kirtan' celebrating 550th Gurpurab on Great Wall of China goes viral

The unique video garnered varied reactions.

Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on November 12, a video has gone viral that shows devotees singing hymns on the Great Wall of China.

Twitter user @PedestrianPoet saw the performance and recorded it when she was in Beijing recently. The video also has many Chinese nationals listening to the group.

The Twitter user wrote, “I was in Beijing for this Gurpurab, and had the incredible luck of experiencing this! Shabad kirtan on the Great Wall of China! That’s ONE way of getting over the homesickness haha.”

I was in Beijing for this Gurpurab, and had the incredible luck of experiencing this! Shabad kirtan on the Great Wall of China! That's ONE way of getting over the homesickness haha.



(Langar happened at the embassy later 😅.) pic.twitter.com/uepJwKcCWq — harnidh|孔知韵 (@PedestrianPoet) November 8, 2019

The unique video garnered varied reactions.

How lovely! — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) November 8, 2019

This so amazing and lovely. You must have felt so good! — KCT (@ketaki0805) November 8, 2019

Love it — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) November 8, 2019

How wonderful it must have been to experience this in a foreign country - love the serenity of the shabad kirtan. — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) November 8, 2019

Wow. That’s so cool! — Jitesh Luthra ✈️ SF (@jiteshluthra) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Integrated Check Post at the Kartarpur Corridor, a religious link first in seven decades between India and Pakistan, in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The corridor is being thrown open to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The inauguration of the Integrated Check Post will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.