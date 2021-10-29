WeAreWithZayn trends amidst Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik breakup reports & alleged argument with Yolanda

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik

On Friday, British singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid became one of the top trends on Twitter after reports of their breakup emerged online. Reportedly, Zayn and Gigi have decided to part ways. The reports come after it was alleged that the singer got into an argument and struck his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid. The singer seemingly denied the accusations by releasing a statement on Twitter and requested privacy. Amidst reports of Gigi and Zayn's breakup and Zayn's alleged argument with his mother-in-law, fans took to social media to show support and solidarity with the singer.

#WeAreWith Zayn, #ZaynMalik, #GigiHadid and #Yolanda became top trends on the micro-blogging site amassing a hundred thousand tweets. "We couldn't protect Zayn during the One Direction days but please let's not do that again. Respect his privacy and stop spreading rumours about him and his partner," tweeted a user. While another said, "Yolanda stop exposing khai face!! her parents are ZAYN and GIGI, not you. Zayn and Gigi wants to give her privacy for the peace of her life. they are adults so they know what is good and bad for khai. just shut up!! you're ruin their love (sic)."

Earlier on Thursday, Zayn released a statement following a TMZ report that Gigi's mother Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Zayn for striking her.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," the singer wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.

Gigi and Zayn have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. In 2019, Gigi confirmed they were officially back together. The pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020. They named their daughter Khai.