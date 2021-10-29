Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik break up after singer allegedly struck her mother Yolanda

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITSBEEN6YEARS1D Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have parted ways. The duo has been in news lately after it was alleged that the singer struck the supermodel's mother Yolanda Hadid. However, the singer has denied such claims. Multiple media reports state that the couple who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai, have called it quits, however, the reason for their break up is still unknown. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," a Hadid family friend told People magazine.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep told the outlet in a statement. News of their break up comes amid reports that Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid were allegedly involved in an argument.

Earlier on Thursday, Zayn released a statement following a TMZ report that Gigi's mother Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Zayn for striking her, according to unnamed sources. Zayn denied the accusation that he struck his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid and seemingly referred to the claims in a tweet on Thursday in which he said he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," the singer wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.

Gigi and Zayn have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, though they last rekindled their romance in 2019. Two months later, Gigi confirmed they were officially back together by sharing a photo of "Z" on her family's farm in honour of Valentine's Day.

The pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and have since become notoriously private when it comes to details about their little girl--including keeping her face out of the social media photos they share to ensure her privacy.

-- ANI inputs