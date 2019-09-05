74 year old Woman sets World Record as she gives birth to twins after 54 years of marriage

The Couple who became parents after 54 years of their marriage

A 74-year-old woman has delivered twins after 54 years of her marriage. The delivery took place at a private hospital in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The Doctors at the hospital made special arrangements to perform the delivery.

Yerramatti Raja Rao who belongs to Nelapartipadu in East Godavari district was married Erramatti Mangamma on March 22, 1962. After a few of her marriage, the couple expected their first child but their dream of becoming parents were shattered after Erramatti suffered a miscarriage. With growing age, the couple gave up on the idea of conceiving a child.

But after a 55-year-old woman who lived near their residence, got pregnant with the help of IVF. Mangayamma drew inspiration and met Dr Sanakkayala Umashankar at the Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur city.

The doctors collected sperm sample of Mangayamma’s husband and tried the IVF system. The efforts made were successful and Erramatti became pregnant. The doctors kept her under special precautional supervision at the nursing home. Oldest mother

At 10:30 today morning Erramatti delivered twins after a successful caesarean operation. This is a world record for becoming a mother at the oldest age.

Earlier, this record was held by Daljinder Kaur from Amritsar who gave birth to a child at the age of 72 years