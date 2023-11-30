Telangana Assembly Elections: CM K Chandrashekar Rao casts his vote as BRS seeks third term in office

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana Chief Minister casts his vote at a polling booth in Medak district.

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: Amid the ongoing Assembly election in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Sobha cast their votes at Chinramadaka village in Siddipet district on Thursday. The Chief Minister also showed his inked finger after exercising his franchise. Meanwhile, he also greeted some of the people gathered at the polling station.

KCR is contesting from two seats: his original seat, Gajwel, and Kamareddy. In the 2018 elections, he secured a victory in Gajwel by over 58,000 votes. This time, he is facing BJP leader Etela Rajender in Gajwel and Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.

KT Rama Rao casts his vote

Earlier in the day, Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao also cast his vote and urged the people of the state to exercise their franchise. The Minister, along with his wife, had cast his vote at Hyderabad's Nandi Nagar polling booth in Banjara Hills.

"I have done my duty as a citizen of Telangana. I voted for betterment, I voted for my state. I voted for people who will take the state forward in a progressive manner. I appeal to all citizens of Telangana to come out and exercise your franchise," Rao told the media. KT Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is contesting from the Sircilla seat, which he won in 2018 by a significant margin of over 89,000 votes.

G Kishan Reddy, Owaisi among early voters

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi were among the early voters after the polling began at 7 am on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Reddy urged the people to look at the candidate or party and not be lured by liquor and other things. He also exuded confidence in the BJP's absolute majority with a thumping win. "We don't need MLAs from other parties. We will form the government on our own in the state. We will get a majority in Telangana," Reddy added.

Telangana Assembly elections

It should be mentioned here that there are 3.26 crore eligible voters, including 1,63,13,268 male voters and 1,63,02,261 female electors, in the state. As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for this year's election. BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively. The Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and is fighting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.

