Telangana Election 2023 LIVE: PM urges people to vote in record numbers as polling underway in state

Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: The state is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Hyderabad Updated on: November 30, 2023 8:22 IST
Image Source : PTI The voting is underway to elect 119 members to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Coverage: After days of high-octane campaign, the state is polling today to elect 119 members to the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Voters are exercising their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state. According to officials, polling would be held from 7 AM to 5 PM in 106 constituencies and from 7 AM to 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has fielded candidates in nine segments in the city. The BRS is keen on extending its winning run that started in 2014, while the Congress has put up a spirited fight to win the polls having tasted defeat in 2018 and four year earlier, when the previous UPA government granted statehood to Telangana. The BJP has also left no stone unturned to come to power for the first time in the southern state.

Live updates :Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telangana DGP, his family cast their votes in Amberpet

    Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and his family cast their votes at GHMC Sports complex Both no: 105, Amberpet. About 77,000 security personnel, comprising state police and Home Guards drawn from the state and neighbouring states, besides 375 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed across the state as part of the security arrangements for the election.

    India Tv - Telangana Assembly Elections

    Image Source : INDIA TVTelangana DGP and his wife show their inked fingers after casting their votes.

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Actor Jr NTR, his family arrive at pooling booth to cast their votes | WATCH

    Actor Jr NTR and his family arrived to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad. A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Actor Allu Arjun stands in queue to cast his vote in Hyderabad | WATCH

    Actor Allu Arjun was seen in a queue to cast his vote in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area. For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRS MLC K Kavitha casts her vote | VIDEO

    BRS MLC K Kavitha cast her vote at a polling booth in Banjara Hills. She also urged urban voters to exercise their franchise. "I urge urban votes to come out and vote. Voting is a crucial aspect of nation building process," she said. 

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Polling yet to start at one of Owaisi's polling booth due to technical glitch

    Voting has not yet started at polling booth number 397, one of the four in Asaduddin Owaisi's polling station St. Faiz High School.  Some technical glitch in EVM is said to be the reason.

    (Input: T Raghavan)

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRS leader K Kavitha urges youngsters to vote in large numbers | VIDEO

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha urged the young population to vote in large numbers. "Especially to the young men and women, I sincerely appeal to you to please come and vote. Today is not a holiday, it is a day to participate and strengthen democracy...The decibels have been high but it was the same scenario in 2018 and people supported BRS and this time also I believe people will support us...Love of people is with KCR, love of people is with BRS. People are going to vote for 'car' and we are going to win." she added. 

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM urges people of Telangana to vote in record numbers

    As polling is underway in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers in order to "strengthen the festival of democracy." "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first time voters to exercise their franchise," he wrote on 'X'.

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting begins across 119 constituencies in state

    The voting has begun across all 119 constituencies amid tight security in the state. The voting will continue till 5 PM. The Election Commission has ordered all private establishments including IT firms to declare a holiday today to enable employees to exercise their franchise.

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Visuals from booth number 214 at Deeksha Model High School | WATCH

    Visuals have surfaced from booth number 214, Deeksha Model High School, Amberpet Assembly constituency. More than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the assembly elections, as per a Chief Electoral officer. 

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mock polls conducted ahead of voting | WATCH

    Mock polls were conducted as part of preparations as voting in the state will begin at 7 am today. Visuals from the Kamareddy Assembly Constituency. 

     

     

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of three cops for diluting case in cash-seizure matter

    In a stern action ahead of assembly polls in Telangana the Election Commission ordered the suspension of three state police officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, for allegedly trying to dilute a case in a cash-seizure matter, sources said. In a letter to the chief secretary of Telangana, the Commission is learnt to have said that following the recovery of Rs 18 lakh in cash along with a mobile phone and a chequebook, the police officers, instead of taking proper legal action against the culprit, apparently tried to dilute the case, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telangana Election: Here's list of some key constituencies

    The list of some important constituencies: 

    • Gajwel
    • Huzurabad
    • Korutla
    • Maheshwaram
    • Goshamahal
    • Mahbubnagar
    • LB Nagar
    • Warangal East and West
    • Bhupalapally
    • Khairatabad
    • Amberpet
    • Boath
    • Nirmal
    • Adilabad
    • Ramagundam
    • Peddapalli
    • Kothagudem
    • Armoor
    • Nizamabad Urban
    • Patancheru
    • Serilingampally
    • Husnabad
    • Dubbak
    • Kalwakurthy
  • Nov 30, 2023 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Complete constituency-wise candidate list of BRS, Congress and BJP

    The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election are Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS) from Kamareddy and Gajwel, former Telangana Cabinet Minister Etela Rajender (BJP) from Gajwel and Huzurabad, Congress Telangana chief Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) from Kodangal and Kamareddy, Telangana Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao (BRS) from Sircilla, Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) from Karimnagar, Lok Sabha member Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) from Huzurnagar, former Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari (BRS) from Ghanpur Station, former Lok Sabha member Mohammad Azharuddin (Congress) from Jubilee Hills, and others.

    Read more here

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telangana Polls: 2,290 contestants are in fray

    As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister KCR, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind. CM KCR is contesting from two segments-- Gajwel and Kamareddy.
    He represents Gajwel in the outgoing Legislative Assembly.

