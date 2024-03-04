PM Modi to lay foundation of NTPC projects worth Rs 30,000 crore in Telangana today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi Telangana tour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Adilabad district of Telangana today (March 4) to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crores.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the major focus of the projects will be the power sector across the country.

NTPC projects

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation of state-owned power giant NTPC’s various projects worth Rs 30,023 crore.

He will dedicate Unit -2 (800 MW) of NTPC’s Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I), located in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. With an investment of Rs 8,007 crore, this project utilises ultra-supercritical technology, ensuring optimal power generation efficiency while significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

The commissioning of this project will not only enhance the power supply in Telangana but also guarantee 24×7 availability of affordable and high-quality power nationwide. "Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister," the PMO said in a statement.

Other projects PM Modi to dedicate

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also dedicate Unit-2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3×600 MW), situated in Chatra, Jharkhand.

With an investment of Rs 4,609 crore, this is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers. The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 17,000 crore. The project will highlight India’s strides towards environmental sustainability and technological innovation.

Additionally, PM Modi will dedicate a fly ash-based lightweight aggregate plant established at Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with an investment of Rs 51 crore. Using pelletising and sintering technology, the plant mixes fly ash with coal and additives to produce aggregates, thus promoting bulk fly ash utilisation, conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the STP Water to the Green Hydrogen Plant established at NTPC NETRA Campus, Greater Noida, with an investment of Rs 10 crore. Green Hydrogen produced from STP water will help in lowering power consumption.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant located at Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 294 crore, this innovative plant will draw CO2 from waste flue gas to synthesise 4G-Ethanol, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing towards sustainable aviation fuel.

The foundation stone of seawater to green hydrogen plant will also be laid. Situated in NTPC Simhadri with an investment of Rs 30 crore, the project aims to produce Green Hydrogen from seawater, thereby saving energy.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the fly ash-based FALG Aggregate Plant established at Korba Super Thermal Power Station, Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 22 crore, the project will demonstrate the conversion of fly ash into value-added building material – coarse aggregates, thus strengthening the commitment towards environmental protection.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of the Power Grid Corporation of India. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the National Grid.

He will also inaugurate the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC’s) 380 MW Solar Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

PM Modi will lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited’s (BSUL’s) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will generate about 2400 million units of electricity every year.

Prime Minister will inaugurate three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW. Foundation stone of these projects was also laid by the Prime Minister. Prime Minister will inaugurate Naitwar Mori Hydro Power station along with associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh & Dhubri, Assam; and also of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation of TUSCO's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in Lalitpur district of UP. The project envisages generating 1200 million units of green power per year.

Prime Minister will inaugurate ReNew's Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. This inter-state transmission scheme is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. Other power sector-related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and of IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the power sector, projects of the road and rail sector will also be taken up during the visit. Prime Minister will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He will also lay the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 om, Prime Minister will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

