PM Modi chairs Council of Ministers’ meeting, brainstorms over ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 3) chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers, last in this tenure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and brainstormed over the vision document for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and a detailed action plan for the next five years, sources said. A 100-day agenda for immediate steps were also worked upon for quick implementation after the formation of the new Government in May, 2024, they added.

Sources said that the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a result of over two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Narendra Modi and Council of Ministers

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," one official said.

Roadmap for Viksit Bharat

The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth,

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

The meeting began at around 11 am at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in the national capital. Throughout his tenure, the Prime Minister has convened such gatherings periodically to deliberate on pivotal policy matters and governance strategies. However, Sunday's session held particular political importance, given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections anticipated to take place in April-May.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | 'Narendra Modi not a Hindu as...': Lalu Yadav takes a dig at PM in Bihar's Jan Vishwas Rally | VIDEO