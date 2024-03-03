'Narendra Modi not a Hindu as...': Lalu's dig at PM amid I.N.D.I.A bloc show of unity at Jan Vishwas Rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders during Jan Vishwas Rally in Patna.

Bihar Jan Vishwas Rally: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav today (March 3) addresses the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' organised by the RJD at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech. Addressing ‘Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna, Lalu said "PM Modi is not a Hindu as he did not shave his head and beard after his mother's demise."

People of India imitate what Bihar decides: Lalu Yadav

He said, "Bihar has given lots of great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, leaders of the country have held rallies and meetings. A message went to the whole country from here. Bihar's opinion has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides. Tomorrow also, the same is going to happen."

"King Dashrath's son, Lord Ram, was married in Bihar's Janakpur. Many brave men were born in Bihar. In this Gandhi ground, many times, meetings were held with leaders across the nation, and a message was conveyed which is that there's so much power in Bihar that whatever decision is made here, it gets followed by people across the country", Lalu Yadav added.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading hatred in India.

Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of JDU supremo taking repeated U-turns. Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Tejashwi said that they (BJP) say 'Modi ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?

"They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them. Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism.

"You all know that uncle (Nitish Kumar) has turned away but may he remain happy wherever he is. From whom did you first hear about 10 lakh jobs? We respect and honour Nitish Kumar because he is our uncle but he is getting posters put up in Patna that employment means Nitish Kumar," he added. Further, the former Bihar Deputy CM thanked the Congress for supporting his party in adverse situations.

"This is the same Nitish Kumar when we had promised jobs, he had asked from where will we get them. During our tenure, we got the caste census done, got the reservation limit increased to 75 per cent, and increased the reservation limit for extremely backward people by 24 per cent. We did the work in Bihar which was not done in the country since independence," Tejashwi Yadav said.

RJD stands for 'Rights, Jobs, Development', BJP is 'factory of lies': Tejashwi

He also mentioned that in RJD--'R means rise, J means Job and D means development.'

"BJP people keep breaking the elected governments in the states but how will they buy the public? The public will respond. Some people have bowed their knees in front of Modi ji but I am proud of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav), he fought many times but never bowed down. When Lalu ji is not afraid, will his son be afraid?" he added.

Tejashwi asserted that he will fight till the last moment as this is the fight of ideology. "Sometimes Rahul Gandhi is sent summons and now when there is an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, CBI is going after Akhilesh Bhai. No matter how big a corrupt person is, if he goes into the BJP washing machine, he gets cleaned. But now BJP has become a dustbin where every party's waste is going into it." Tejashwi said in Patna.

Tejashwi attacks at PM Modi:

He also took a dig at PM Modi and said that recently the Prime Minister visited Bihar and again he recited his 'Jumle' and lies."We have been saying from the beginning that Modi ji is a factory of lies. In the last election, BJP had 39 out of 40 seats. Ask their MPS what work they have done in their districts," he said.

Centre neglecting 73 per cent of population that belongs to marginalised sections of society: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was neglecting 73 per cent of the country's population, which belongs to marginalised sections of the society. Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' organised by the RJD here, Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the BJP, alleged that "one party" was trying to create hatred among people but "we are offering 'nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat' (love in the market of hatred)".

He alleged that injustice is being meted out to farmers, youths and the downtrodden in the country.

"The Centre is neglecting 73 per cent of the population that belongs to marginalised sections of the society," Gandhi said.

Referring to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the implementation of which saw protests in Bihar, the Congress leader asserted that the initiative was against the youths of the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking on the occasion, claimed that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will win the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the opposition leaders were not scared of central agencies such as ED, CBI and IT, which were being "misused against them". "For the prosperity of the country and to protect the Constitution, the Modi government must be voted out," he added.

