Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to join RJD march in Patna today as Congress gears up for first I.N.D.I.A rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Tejashwi Yadav

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh currently will be joining the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) rally in Patna, informed the Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to join the rally in Bihar.

He also asserted that the Yatra will take a half-day break. Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 50th day.

Informing about the change in social media, he said, "Today is the 50th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, there has been a slight change because Rahul Gandhi has to go to Patna to attend an opposition rally."

"This morning, he will have an interaction on the Agniveer scheme. In the afternoon, there will be no Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Tomorrow, we will resume the yatra from Shivpuri," he added.

The RJD, a strong regional player in Bihar, and an old Congress ally, is hosting the March 3 rally to send a message across the country. Recently, when Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra had passed through Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav had joined the march and drove around the former Congress chief in an open jeep.

Just a day earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra, which entered Rajasthan on Sunday, is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of "nyay (justice)" while meeting common people on the way.

ALSO READ | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2

ASLO READ | Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from UP's Moradabad with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra