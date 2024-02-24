Rahul Gandhi to resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from UP's Moradabad today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join brother

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad today. According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may join Rahul, as Congress make efforts to revive itself ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The padyatra will commence from Jama Masjid Chauraha in Moradabad to Sambhal Chauraha.

Rahul Gandhi will address the public at Indra Chowk, Galshaheed Chauraha, Budh Ka Chauraha, Eidgah Ka Chauraha and Sambhal Chauraha.

Akhilesh to join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday

The Samajwadi Party has said its chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25.

Congress leaders visited the Samajwadi Party office in the afternoon on Thursday and extended an invitation to Yadav to join the yatra in Agra.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leader PL Punia and others visited the SP office with the invitation letter from party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I have received the letter as Akhilesh Yadav is not in Lucknow," SP National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhury said.

Yadav will join the yatra in Agra at 2 pm on February 25, he said.

The two INDIA bloc allies on Wednesday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls according to which the Congress will contest 17 out of the 80 seats in the state.

Kamal Nath supports Rahul's Yatra

Days after his Delhi visit led to speculation about plans to join the BJP, Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday took to social media to drum up support for "our leader" Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Madhya Pradesh next month.

Gandhi had spoken to 77-year-old Nath over phone and urged him not to leave the party after the former chief minister and his son, MP Nakul Nath landed in Delhi last week, party sources said.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are thrilled to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Kamal Nath wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in the evening.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has hit the streets across the country and declared a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation," the former Union Minister added.

Nath appealed to the people of the state and the Congress "to become strength and courage for Rahul Gandhi" by joining the Yatra.

"Jointly you all and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to a logical end," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, a state Congress spokesperson said Nath will reach Gwalior on March 2 and participate in the yatra till March 6.



