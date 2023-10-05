India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: KCR-led BRS ahead in Telangana, BJP gains two Lok Sabha seats

Follow us on Image Source : K CHANDRASHEKAR RAO (X) Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is all set to sweep Telangana once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Out of total 17 seats in the state, KCR-led BRS is expected to get around eight seats in next year's polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get six seats in Telangana while Congress to get only two seats in total, if Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are held today.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to get only one seat in Telangana as per India TV-CNX opinion poll. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to retain his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

BJP won four Lok Sabha seats in 2019:

Secunderabad

Adilabad

Nizamabad

Karimnagar

Congress won three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019:

Malkajgiri

Nalgonda

Bhongir

The opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX projects a clear picture where people have shown full faith in BRS. As per the poll, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, then K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS is likely to win with a thumping majority.

BRS means BJP Rishtedaar Samiti: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the NDA, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sought to take political gains for his party and said that BRS means 'BJP Rishtedaar Samiti'.

The Congress leader's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in the poll-bound Telangana said that he had rejected a request of state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to join the NDA, after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, citing his deeds.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Congress leader said that today PM Modi publicly accepted that BRS means BJP Rishtedaar Samiti.

"Today Modi ji openly accepted what I had said - BRS means BJP Rishtedaar Samiti. The BJP-BRS partnership has destroyed Telangana in the last ten years. People are intelligent and have understood their game - this time they will reject both of them and form a Congress government with six guarantees," the Wayanad MP posted on X.

Telangana Assembly Election: Money power, freebies distribution would be on special radar, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission is fully committed to delivering free, fair, transparent and inducement-free elections, Chief election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. A 17-member team headed by the CEC is currently in the city to assess the poll preparedness in Telangana and, as part of that, Rajiv Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders such as political parties, state and central government officials and enforcement agencies.

Speaking to reporters summarising the team's activities over the past three days, Rajiv Kumar said that a very loud and clear message was given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.

“Money power, freebies distribution would be on our special radar. If they (enforcement agencies) do not act we will make them act. As the time comes, we will assess and ensure that they act on all of this,” he told reporters adding that banks were asked to keep a watch on online cash transfers in this regard.

He said that during the interaction with political parties, they requested the Election Commission to ensure that elections in Telangana are inducement-free. The total number of voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, with men and women in equal numbers, he said.

"For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all our senior citizens aged 80 above to vote from the comfort of their home, if they so want," he said adding that, similarly, persons with disabilities- those with more than 40 per cent or more disability- can also vote from home.

