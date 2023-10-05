India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP loses ground in Karnataka, DMK-Congress to sweep Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the assembly elections in five key states and next year's Lok Sabha polls, political parties are leaving no opportunity to campaign for their respective parties and lure voters to better their prospects. Amid this election season, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which leader is likely to become the Prime Minister if elections are held today. In an earlier opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX in July, results of which were telecast in "Desh Ki Awaz" special show on the channel, predicted a massive victory of Modi-led NDA's over Opposition if Lok Sabha polls were held then. So, will it be Narendra Modi again or Rahul Gandhi or someone else from I.N.D.I.A. bloc, what's the mood of voters now. Let's take a look.