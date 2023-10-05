Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP loses ground in Karnataka, DMK-Congress to sweep Tamil Nadu

Who will become the Prime Minister if Lok Sabha elections are held today? Well, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to predict which party is having an edge if general elections are conducted today. Let's take a look.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the assembly elections in five key states and next year's Lok Sabha polls, political parties are leaving no opportunity to campaign for their respective parties and lure voters to better their prospects. Amid this election season, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which leader is likely to become the Prime Minister if elections are held today. In an earlier opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX in July, results of which were telecast in "Desh Ki Awaz" special show on the channel, predicted a massive victory of Modi-led NDA's over Opposition if Lok Sabha polls were held then. So, will it be Narendra Modi again or Rahul Gandhi or someone else from I.N.D.I.A. bloc, what's the mood of voters now. Let's take a look.

Live updates :Who will become PM in 2024

  • Oct 05, 2023 5:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    DMK expected to win 21 seats, AIADMK may get 6

    India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts that the DMK is expected to get 31 per cent votes in Tamil Nadu while AIADMK may get 25 per cent.

    The Congress is likely to get 11 per cent votes and BJP may only secure 7 per cent.

    The survey predicts that the DMK is expected to become the single largest party in Tamil Nadu and may win 21 seats whereas AIADMK may get 6 seats.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX opinion poll, Tamil Nadu

    India TV-CNX opinion poll | Tamil Nadu

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP may win 16 seats in Karnataka, Congress expected to get 10, JDS 2

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, the BJP is expected to get 44 per cent votes in Karnataka while Congress may get 40 per cent, and JDS likely to get 11 per cent.

    In terms of seats, then the BJP may win 16, Congress likely to get 10 while JDS may win 2.

    Comparing it with 2019 results, the BJP may lose 9 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while Congress may gain 9 if elections are held today.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX opinion poll Karnataka

    India TV-CNX opinion poll | Karnataka

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP-led NDA likely to win 8 seats in other Northeastern states

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 8 seats in other Northeastern states including Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, whereas the Congress may win 3.

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP likely to win 12 seats in Assam, Congress may get one

    In Assam, the BJP is likely to get 42 per cent votes in Assam. In terms of seat projection, then the saffron party is likely to win 12 Lok Sabha seats while Congress may get one.

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India TV-CNX Survey: Seat projection in Kerala

    Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF may win 16 while LDF is expected to get 4 seats. Comparing it with 2019 results, then the Congress-led UDF is set to lose 3 Lok Sabha seats whereas LDF is likely to gain 3, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    LDF likely to get 39% votes in Kerala, Congress-led UDF expected to get 47%

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, the LDF is likely to get 39 per cent votes in Kerala while Congress-led UDF is expected to get 47 per cent vote share. The BJP-led NDA may get 13 per cent of votes but may not be able to win even a single seat.

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    YSRCP likely to maintain lead in Andhra Pradesh, TDP to come at second spot

    India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts 15 lok sabha seats for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to get 10. Both BJP and Congress are expected to score a duck in the state.

    Comparing it with 2019 elections, then the YSRCP may lose 7 Lok Sabha seats while TDP is likely to gain 7 more in 2024.

    In 2019, YSRCP won 22 Lok Sabha seats including Araku, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Narasaraopet, Bapatala, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet and Chittoor.

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP likely to get 46% of votes in Andhra, TDP expected to get 42%, BJP at third spot

    In Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to get 46 per cent of votes, TDP is expected to get 42 per cent while Congress and BJP may get only 3 per cent and 2 per cent votes.

    BJP had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2019 including Secunderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Andhra Pradesh

    India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Andhra Pradesh

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BRS likely to get 40% vote share, BJP may secure 28% votes and Congress expected to get 23% in Telangana

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, BRS is likely to get 40 per cent votes in Telangana, BJP is expected to get 28% while Congress may secure third spot with 23 per cent votes.

    In terms of seats, BJP is expected to win 6 seats, Congress 2 while KCR's BRS is likely to lose one seat.

    Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats.

  • Oct 05, 2023 4:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India TV-CNX survey conducted between September 20-October 3

    India TV-CNX opinion poll was conducted between September 20 and October 3. A total of 54,250 people gave their opinion during the survey out of whom 28,309 respondents were men and 25,941 women. The survey was held in 310 Lok Sabha constituencies.

