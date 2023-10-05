India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP loses ground in Karnataka, DMK-Congress to sweep Tamil Nadu

India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts that the DMK is expected to get 31 per cent votes in Tamil Nadu while AIADMK may get 25 per cent.

The Congress is likely to get 11 per cent votes and BJP may only secure 7 per cent.

The survey predicts that the DMK is expected to become the single largest party in Tamil Nadu and may win 21 seats whereas AIADMK may get 6 seats.