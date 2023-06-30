Telangana: Woman, who alleges BRS MLA of seeking sexual favour, attempts suicide near Pedhama temple

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The woman was allegedly harassed by the BRS MLA

In a shocking incident, a woman, who had earlier accused BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah of harassing her for sexual favours, allegedly attempted suicide near Pedhama temple on Thursday. She was found lying unconscious with a suicide note.

"We received information that near Pedhama temple, a woman was lying unconscious. Police reached the spot immediately and identified her as Sejal. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of now, it is suspected that she might have attempted suicide. Details will be ascertained during probe," said Hyderabad Police official.

Earlier, the woman had levelled allegations against BRS' Bellampally MLA D Chinnaiah that he asked her for sexual favours in return for official work.

According to media reports, the victim had possibly consumed sleeping pills to end her life. In the note found near her unconscious body, it was purportedly mentioned that she was denied justice.

The police reached the spot and took her to the local hospital. Her condition was stated to be out of danger now.

