Question paper leak case: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's bail plea to be heard today at Warangal court

Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested in a case related to a class X question paper leak

Telangana: A court in Warangal is set to hear today (April 6) the bail application of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in a case related to class X question paper leak.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, he had moved a bail application in the court. Sanjay Kumar is a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency. According to reports, he was picked up by a team of police from his residence in Karimnagar city and was initially put under preventive arrest, triggering protests by his party workers.

"A bail application was moved last night in a Warangal Court. It is expected to be heard today. Also, there was a habeas corpus petition filed in the Telangana High Court.

That also would come up for hearing today," BJP leader and advocate Rachana Reddy told the media.

Telangana BJP chief named as prime accused in case

Amid midnight drama, Sanjay was arrested by police on Wednesday after he was named as the prime accused by the city police in connection with the case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board examination surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app. He was produced in a local court in the evening in Warangal.

About the case

According to Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, Sanjay Kumar conspired with an intention to create rumours and provoke a breach of peace of the ongoing SSC public examination in Telangana state after images of two question papers surfaced in social media, to defame the government for the circulation to create fear among students and their parents thereby to defame the duly elected state government.

The BJP President's arrest was unconstitutional and illegal and it will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's repressive regime, the party's national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh had said.

(With inputs from PTI)