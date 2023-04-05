Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained ahead of PM Modi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained from his residence in Karimnagar late on Wednesday night. The detention comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Bandi Sanjay's arrest created a tense atmosphere in the state as his supporters and party workers tried to stop the police. He could be seen being dragged by policemen and later made to sit inside a police van.

According to reports, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgaunda district.

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy said, "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight. He has been held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally."

"They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi's programme in Telangana," Reddy alleged.

"What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy further questioned.

"The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the 'Democracy'," he alleged.

Telangana BJP leaders following the detention of Bandi Sanjay said that a state-wide protest would be launched. "We are planning to do a state-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President," added Reddy.

https://twitter.com/amitmalviya/status/1643330866394075137?s=46&t=VIt7-O...

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.

ALSO READ | If voted to power, will destroy cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana: BJP's Bandi Sanjay

ALSO READ | BJP National Executive Meet: 'When the tiger comes, foxes run away', says Bandi Sanjay