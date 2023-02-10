If voted to power, will destroy cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana: BJP state Chief Bandi Sanjay

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay

Telangana : The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay in a statement said that if the party is voted to power in Telangana, it would demolish the domes of the newly-built state secretariat that reflect the culture of the Nizams.

While addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay said, "If we are voted to power, we will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat."

He further said, "We shall make suitable changes (to domes) that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture."

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution recommending to the Centre to include Valmiki Boya and certain other communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who introduced the resolution, said the state government had accepted the recommendation of a Commission of Inquiry for Scheduled Tribes in 2016 for the inclusion of Valmiki Boya, Kirataka and other communities in the list of STs and submitted the same to the Centre.

ALSO READ | Telangana: NDA govt showing step-motherly attitude, says BRS leader Rama Rao

ALSO READ | Telangana: Big show of strength by Opposition at BRS rally as KCR pitches for third front