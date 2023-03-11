Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'True colours': Posters emerge in Telangana mocking BJP's 'raid detergent' ahead of K Kavitha’s ED questioning

Posters in Hyderabad: As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, posters have surfaced in Hyderabad showing leaders from different parties that had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and now they are not facing any agency raids.

In Hyderabad, posters were seen featuring BRS MLC K Kavitha and leaders who switched to the BJP from other parties. Posters were seen mocking the saffron party for "raid detergent" along with '#Bye Bye Modi.'

Kavitha summoned by the ED

Notably, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by ED in the same case and lodged in Tihar jail. Earlier on March 8, Kavitha arrived in the national capital, hours after the ED issued a summons for questioning.

According to sources, Kavitha will be made to sit face-to-face with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night (March 6).

The MLC termed the summons as "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre against the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS, adding that the party will continue to fight and expose the Centre's failures and will raise its voice for a brighter and better future for India.

BRS comes down heavily on Centre

On March 8, the BRS slammed the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, claiming that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as "politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy.

In its investigation, ED has come to know that Pillai is one of the key persons in the entire scam involving payments of huge kickbacks and the formation of the biggest cartel of the South Group. South Group comprises Telangana MLC Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

ALSO READ: Delhi Liquor scam: Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes letter to L-G; alleges Sisodia getting VVIP treatment in jail

What federal agency investigation revealed?

The South Group was being represented by Pillai, Abhishek Boinpalli and Butchi Babu, the federal agency investigation has revealed. Pillai along with his associates was coordinating with various persons to execute the political understanding between the South Group and a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Further, the ED investigation revealed that Pillai has been an accomplice and was involved in the kickbacks from the South Group and the recoupment of the same from the businesses in Delhi. The ED had earlier claimed that the South Group gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi excise policy case: KCR's daughter K Kavitha to appear for questioning before ED today | DETAILS